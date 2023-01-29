Rahul Gandhi Unfurled Tricolour At A Time When Constitutional Assurances Given To J&K Demolished By BJP: Mehbooba

SRINAGAR, Jan 29: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi unfurled the national flag here under “different circumstances” when Jammu and Kashmir has been turned into a military garrison and assurances given by the Constitution demolished by the BJP.

She said former prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru first unfurling the tricolour in Kashmir in 1948 amongst a sea of people was a momentous occasion marked by celebrations.

“Today history stands witness as RG (Rahul Gandhi) unfurled the same flag albeit under completely different circumstances at a time when J and K has been turned into a military garrison. Assurances given by Indian Constitution have been demolished by BJP and is a complete betrayal,” Mehbooba said in a series of tweets.

”In 1948 when PM Nehru first unfurled tiranga in Kashmir amongst a sea of people, it was a momentous occasion marked by celebrations. People of J and K had successfully fought off invaders by pushing them back and thus began a new relationship with India based on mutual trust and respect,” she said.

The former chief minister said Nehru’s efforts ensured a Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir acceded to India.

“He assured Kashmiris and allayed concerns about preserving their identity not only in terms of religion but also culturally within India. This was achieved through constitutional safeguards guaranteed by Article 370,” she said.

Despite these facts, the BJP claims to have resolved the Kashmir issue by the “unconstitutional abrogation of Article 370, Mehbooba said.

”Not only have they failed to address the issue but also gifted 2000 sq km of our territory to China,” she said.

Gandhi on Sunday unfurled the national flag at the historic clock tower of Lal Chowk here as part of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, amid stringent security measures usually reserved for a prime ministerial visit.

Gandhi drove to the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) headquarters on Maulana Azad Road from Sonwar and later headed to the clock tower, locally known as ‘Ghanta Ghar’, to unfurl the tricolour.

He was accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party leaders from the Union Territory during the event. (Agencies)