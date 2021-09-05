Rahul Gandhi to visit Jammu on Sept 9-10, to offer prayer at Mata Vaishno Devi temple

New Delhi, Sep 5: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Jammu on September 9 and September 10, likely to offer prayers at Mata Vaishno Devi temple.

This will be Gandhi’s second time in a month. Earlier on August 10, he had visited the Hazratal Dargah along with Kheer Bhavani Temple, the centre of faith of Kashmiri Pandits in Ganderbal.

According to Congress sources, Rahul Gandhi will encourage party workers in Jammu division. During this, he will also attend the court of Maa Vaishno Devi situated on Trikuta mountain in Reasi district. (Agencies)