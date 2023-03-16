Rahul Gandhi Says Will Speak In Parliament If Allowed By Chair

New Delhi, Mar 16: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday arrived in Parliament House after his return from abroad and said he has said nothing against India or the Parliament during his London visit.

He said he would speak in Parliament if he is allowed by the chair.

“If they allow me to speak in Parliament, then I will say what I think,” he told reporters while leaving Parliament.

He said it will not be to the BJP’s liking when he speaks inside Parliament.

Gandhi said if he is not allowed, he would speak outside Parliament.

Gandhi arrived in Parliament House after his return from abroad and smiled when asked if he would apologise for his remarks made in London. During an event in the UK, Gandhi had alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under attack and there is a “full-scale assault” on the country’s institutions.

The BJP has stepped up the heat on Gandhi, accusing him of speaking against India and the country’s institutions including Parliament and has demanded an apology from him. (Agencies)