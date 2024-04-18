Rahul Gandhi questions BJP’s ‘selective targeting’, asks why no action taken against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

KANNUR April 18 : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has expressed astonishment at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Central agencies for allegedly targeting him while ignoring “serious allegations” against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Speaking at a public meeting organised by the United Democratic Front in Kannur district of Kerala as part of Lok Sabha election campaign on April 18, Mr. Gandhi recounted his own experiences of facing backlash for opposing the BJP, including “being subjected to media abuse, losing his Lok Sabha membership, enduring 55 hours of interrogation by the ED, and being evicted from his official residence.” (Agencies)