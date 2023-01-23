Rahul Gandhi Pays Obeisance At Raghunath Temple In Jammu

Jammu, Jan 23: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid obeisance at Raghunath Temple here, soon after his Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the city.

Gandhi, who was accompanied by senior party leaders, was garlanded by the priests at the temple.

Earlier, Gandhi’s yatra received a warm welcome as it entered Jammu from the adjoining Samba district in the afternoon with authorities further strengthening the security cordon around him.

Gandhi, who walked wearing a white T-shirt, was welcomed by the public and party workers waiting in large numbers on either side of the road.

At Satwari Chowk, he addressed the concluding function of the day in Jammu.