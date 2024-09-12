Rahul Gandhi in Texas Fires From All Cylinders, The BJP Frets

By Sushil Kutty

A big chunk of Texans now know that Rahul Gandhi is “not a Pappu”. On the contrary, Rahul Gandhi is “highly intelligent and highly educated.” And, as far as Rahul Gandhi is concerned, there is no BJP and RSS ‘Mohabbat Ka Dukaan’ franchise. Indian Overseas Congress president, the Indian-American occasional anthropologist, Sam Pitroda, introduced India’s Leader of Opposition to Texan students and Indian-Americans.

And most Indian Americans now know that the caricature of Rahul Gandhi that the BJP and RSS drew isn’t true, like India is not “one idea” but “multiple ideas.” Both the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ideological parent RSS could do with a change in mindset regarding a bunch of thoughts, says Rahul Gandhi.

That includes the mindset of Indian males regarding women of India. Foreign climes suit Rahul Gandhi and there was no doubt left that a large portion of the blame for why Rahul Gandhi enjoys being in foreign countries rests on the negative vibes of the Sangh Parivar.

Isn’t it a fact that no foreigner can become a LoP. Sam Pitroda did the introductions. And University of Texas students didn’t call “Uncle Sam” a liar! The Indian diaspora in Dallas didn’t have any beef with Rahul Gandhi even though the BJP has been accusing Rahul Gandhi of “insulting India”. The Gandhi scion introduced the BJP and the RSS as two entities bereft of ideas.

Rahul Gandhi’s habit of “insulting India” sticks in the BJP’s gullet. The BJP can’t seem to get over the fact that the “BJP and Modi lost and the Congress-led INDIA Block won.” How many Texans knew the Congress notched 99 Lok Sabha seats? Rahul Gandhi basically stuck to the Sangh Parivar’s “hate politics” and his caustic remarks left the BJP smarting.

Especially those criticising the RSS’s “one idea of India” ranged against the INDIA Block’s “multiplicity of ideas”, which was the “only fight”. And knowing that the audience was lapping it up, Rahul Gandhi spoke of how “fear of BJP” vanished “within minutes of the election result”, adding that now nobody is scared of the “BJP”, and the “Prime Minister of India” anymore.

Rahul Gandhi said this was a “huge achievement” of the “people of India”, who had recognised that the BJP/RSS were planning an “attack on the Constitution.”

But, true to his beef, Rahul Gandhi linked the Indian male’s “attitude towards women” to the BJP. “The BJP/RSS believe that women should be restricted to a particular role, they should stay at home, cook food, they should not talk too much, we believe women should be allowed to aspire to whatever they want to do,” completely forgetting that it was a BJP woman politician who made him ditch Amethi.

And Rahul Gandhi’s admiration for China shone through. The Lok Sabha LoP drew attention to unemployment in India and unemployment in China and China got to eat and keep the cake. “The West has an employment problem. India has an employment problem… But many countries in the world don’t have an employment problem. China certainly doesn’t have an employment problem. Vietnam doesn’t…”

Rahul Gandhi explained the reasons for unemployment and low job creation and those discerning could understand why Sam Pitroda called Rahul Gandhi “highly educated and highly intelligent”. Sam should also have spoken of the highly misunderstood Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi blamed India for production going from the USA to the People’s Republic of China via Japan and Korea. “If you look today, China is dominating global production… So what has happened? The West, America, Europe, and India have given up on the idea of production and they’ve handed it to China. The act of production creates jobs. What we do, what the Americans do, what the West does, is we organise consumption,” Rahul explained in his unique manner.

The fact is, the BJP doesn’t try to understand the LoP. Rahul Gandhi and China are Greek to the BJP. The BJP says Rahul Gandhi is “eager to bat for China” and links this to Rahul Gandhi’s “MoU with the Communist Party of China”. It says Rahul attacks the Indian legal system because he is out on bail. And Rahul Gandhi predicts social tension in India because it is his “strategy to divide and rule.” On the question about the idea of India, though, the BJP appears to be in total agreement with Rahul Gandhi. (IPA)