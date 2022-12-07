Raghunath Yemul invites the Govt, investors to support new policies – Educational Term Insurance Policy (ETI), Food Insurance Policy

NEW DELHI, Dec 7: Divyang Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries, an organization that has been working on various schemes launched under the guidance of Raghunath Yemul, is creating opportunities for the disabled and weaker sections of society.

Divyang Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries has been working in tandem with the Indian government as well as on various schemes launched by them under the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Swavalamban Yojana to create various opportunities. Under the direction of Raghunath Yemul, the Educational Term Insurance Policy (ETI) is working towards creating an insurance policy for underprivileged children to further their studies in higher education, post-graduate study, or foreign education. They have designed the Child Term Insurance Policy to offer employment to Divyangjan, Anath, Mahila Bachat Gat, Adivasis, and other needy people. The organisation is also working on providing food security under first-of-their-kind schemes like the Food Insurance Policy, the Food Claim, the Inflation Indexed Food Bonds for Senior Citizens, and the Food Bank. DIVYAM has additionally created a platform to help make disabled people monetarily stable by pushing financial inclusion through the microstock exchange and microshare trading. The idea that capital markets (stock markets) should be accessible to everyone has given rise to the concept of micro-investing through fractional shares.

A well-known activist and leading visionary, Raghunath Yemul has tirelessly worked towards the upliftment of children, senior citizens, and disabled people from underprivileged areas of India. He is also the founder and president of the Sidhi Karmayogi Foundation in Pune and the convener of Gosewa. In his several years of working with people from all over the country, Yemul has created a platform called DIVYAMS for the underprivileged and disabled to be heard and given every right they deserve. His determined endeavours in research, social, and spiritual aspects are supported by an able team: Nikil Wani, Vijay Wani, Vilas Kolhe, Vinit Pardeshi, Akshay Salvi, Dr Nivedita Ekbote, Sapana Anant Takwale, and Neelima Yemul. Through the organization, Yemul hopes to uplift and guide those in need with foundations such as Divyangjan Senior Citizen Anath Adhiwasi, Mahila Bachat Gat Farmers for Children and Needy People, as well as his Niti Sampraday and Meditation Gau Dhyan Centre to inculcate positive emotions through meditation.

Raghunath Yemul hopes to be a catalyst in the development of our nation and wants to ensure the implementation of these schemes as a service to the nation and humanity as a whole. We invite the government, investors, and insurance companies to support these ideas and help us take them forward successfully.

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/people/Diccai-Divyang-Indian-Chamber-of-Commerce-and-Industry/100064243166426/

