Raghav Langer Visits Baltal; Reviews SANJY 2023 Preparations

GANDERBAL, Jun 20: Secretary, Planning Development and Monitoring Department (Nodal Officer for SANJY via Baltal Axis), Dr. Raghav Langer, today conducted an extensive tour of Baltal to have a firsthand appraisal about the arrangements being put in place for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY) 2023.

During the visit, Secretary was accompanied by Additional District Development Commissioner, Ganderbal, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani, Chief Engineer PDD, SDM Kangan, CPO, CEO SDA, ACD and other district and sectoral officers.

On the occasion, Dr. Langer inspected the arrangements at Baltal including power and water supply, pitching of tents, public utilities and other related arrangements.

While inspecting the arrangements, he gave necessary instructions to the concerned departments to ensure that all arrangements are put in place in time for the convenience of pilgrims.

Earlier, Dr. Raghav Langer chaired a meeting and reviewed the action taken on the instructions issued by LG during his visit to Baltal. He took a detailed review of the arrangements being made for smooth conduct of Yatra.

He gave necessary directions to the concerned departments for ensuring all pending works are completed well before commencement of Yatra.

Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Ganderbal was directed to complete the registration of ponies and vaccination besides establishment of Animal Health centers at all identified locations at an earliest with sufficient staff and medicines.

Secretary asked the Beacon authorities to complete all pending minor works on track including fencing as per the instruction issued during the meeting held by LG.

While reviewing the illumination plan, Chief Engineer informed that out of 1243 street lights about 1000 have already been installed at various locations while rest will be installed very soon. Besides, out of 5 km damaged cable, 4.5 km stands already repaired.

Regarding macadamization from Kullan to Baltal, Administrative Secretary directed beacon authorities that blacktopping and necessary repairments of road must be completed in time wherever required.

Meanwhile, Secretary also visited newly identified Pony Stand at Domail and inspected the arrangements there.