Raghav Langer, Piyush Singla Are Nodal Officers For Amarnath Yatra 2023

JAMMU, Jun 8: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday nominated two senior officers as nodal officers for the smooth conduct of the Amarnath Yatra, which will commence from July 1.

According to an order issued by General Administration Department Dr Raghav Langer, Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department and Dr Piyush Singla, Administrative Secretary, Revenue Department have been nominated as nodal officers.

As per the order Dr Raghav Langer has been nominated as nodal officer for Baltal Axis and Dr Piyush Singla for Pahalgam Axis.

“The officers shall closely monitor and liaison with all concerned agencies involved in the conduct of Amarnath Yatra 2023, and shall report to Chief Executive Officer Amarnath Shrine Board on a regular basis,” the order reads.