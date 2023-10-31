R.R Swain Takes Over As 17th DGP Of Jammu And Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Oct 31: R.R Swain took over as 17th Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir at a function held at PHQ in Srinagar on Tuesday.

Spl DG Crime J&K, A.K Choudhary, ADGsP, S. J. M. Gillani, M.K Sinha, Vijay Kumar, Director, Fire & Emergency Services, J&K, Alok Kumar, Commissioner Secretary Industries & Commerce Vikramjeet Singh, IGP V. K Birdi, IGP (CIV/Hqrs) B.S Tuti and other senior officers from J&K Police were present on the occasion.

On his arrival, R.R Swain was received by senior officers and was presented guard of honour in the PHQ lawns. He also inspected the guard of honour.

A 1991 batch IPS officer R.R Swain before taking over as DGP Jammu and Kashmir remained posted at various important and key positions of Jammu and Police which included SDPO Kothi Bagh, SP Ramban, SP Kargil, SP Poonch, SSP Kathua, SSP Jammu, SSP Srinagar, AIG (P/W) PHQ and DIG Vigilance. In November 2006 Shri Swain went on deputation to Govt of India where he held very prestigious posts. In June 2020, Shri Swain joined the J&K Police as head of the CID wing and today took over the charge of DGP J&K.

Immediately after taking over the DGP, J&K R.R. Swain chaired a meeting at PHQ which was attended by senior officers of the PHQ and other wings.

The HODs of different wings and senior officers of PHQ briefed the DGP about the working/functioning etc. of their wings and offices.