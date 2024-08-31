R P Singh slams Cong for protecting 1984 anti-Sikh riot perpetrators

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 30: Reacting to the directions of Delhi court ordering framing of charges including murder and provocation with intent to cause riot against Congress leader, Jagdish Tytler in a case related to killing of Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh outside Pul Bangesh Gurdwara in Delhi during anti-Sikh riots, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson, R P Singh, today emphasized the long-awaited justice for the Sikh community, marking 40 years since the devastating anti-Sikh riots of 1984.

RP Singh was accompanied by Ranjodh Singh Nalwa, president J&K BJP Minority Morcha, Abhijeet Singh Jasrotia, spokesperson, and Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, media secretary while addressing the media persons at BJP Media Centre at Channi Himmat, Jammu.

Singh accused the Congress party of shielding those responsible for the massacres, naming key figures such as Jagdish Tytler, Sajjan Kumar, and H K L Bhagat. While Bhagat has passed away and Sajjan Kumar is serving life imprisonment, Tytler had managed to evade legal consequences for years. R P Singh pointed out that Tytler boasted of his impunity, claiming he roamed the streets of Delhi with Rajiv Gandhi during the riots. The BJP spokesperson further highlighted how the Congress had repeatedly shielded these individuals, despite mounting evidence.

Now that court has given fresh directions, charges of unlawful assembly, rioting, disobedience of order, defiling a place of worship, abetment, mischief by fire and theft apart from murder and intent to cause riot will be framed against Tytler on September 13 when Tytler will be present in the court. Recently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made significant progress in the case, registering charges under sections 107, 109, and 302 of the Indian Penal Code. Singh asserted that the killings of three Sikhs in a Gurdwara were carried out under Bhagat and Tytler’s directions, expressing hope for justice in the upcoming hearings, scheduled for September 13.

Singh also recalled a 2018 viral video in which Tytler allegedly admitted to playing a role in the killings, a key piece of evidence now being used by the CBI in its pursuit of justice. Singh strongly condemned the Congress for continuing to include individuals implicated in the riots, such as Tytler, in its core committees and campaign groups, questioning Congress leaders MP Rahul Gandhi, Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Sonia Gandhi about the connection between Tytler and the late Rajiv Gandhi.

The BJP leader urged the Congress to publicly explain the nature of Rajiv Gandhi’s involvement with Tytler and to come clean on the political pressures that allowed these individuals to escape justice for so long. “We Sikhs have always believed in the Constitution and the court,” Singh said, stressing the Sikh community’s commitment to peaceful justice. “But we had to wait 40 years. Congress kept saving these killers, and now they owe the nation an explanation.”

Singh also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their leadership in ensuring justice is delivered to the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He called for the conviction of more individuals responsible for the violence, including Congress leader Kamal Nath, and vowed to continue pursuing justice for the victims.