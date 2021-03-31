R K Chibber Gets Another Extension, For 6 Months

JAMMU: The Chairman and Managing Director of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, R K Chibber got yet another extension in his services. This extension is for six months.

With the fresh extensions, Chibber has grown higher in the history of Jammu and Kashmir Bank to be the longest-serving Chief Executive whose services were extended for more than two years. This is his seventh extension.

The Jammu and Kashmir Bank has already sent a communication to the BSE and NSE that the services of Chibber have been extended. The extension has been approved by the Reserve Bank of India. Chibber was supposed to complete his long tenure of extensions on April 10, 2021. Ahead of his retirement in October 2019, Chibber was appointed as Chairman and MD of the bank on a time gap basis in June 2019 after Parvez Ahmad was sacked from the position.