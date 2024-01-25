R-Day | IPS Officer Whose Life Inspired ’12th Fail’ Movie Gets Meritorious Service Medal

NEW DELHI, Jan 24: IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, whose life inspired the Hindi movie “12th Fail”, is among 37 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel who have been awarded various police and fire service medals on the eve of the 75th Republic Day.

A Union Home Ministry statement named Sharma, a 2005-batch Indian Police Service officer of the Maharashtra cadre, his batchmate from the Bihar cadre Jitender Rana and a few others as the recipients of the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM).

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, ’12th Fail’ was based on Anurag Pathak’s bestselling novel about the journey of Sharma and his wife Shraddha Joshi, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer. (AGENCIES)