First Time Voters Of Today Are Century Youth Of 2047: Dr Jitendra

UDHAMPUR, Jan 25 : “The first time voters of today will be the Century youth of 2047 when India celebrates 100 years of its independence”, said Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh here today.

The Minister was holding an interaction with first time voters, mostly Class 12 and 1st year College students, during the “Nav Matadata Sammelan” which was virtually addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and organised by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) to mark the National Voters’ Day today.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that before 2014, there was an atmosphere of pessimism across the country, adding that the common citizen had lost faith in the establishment. There was also a lack of esteem, and the youth didn’t nurse any hope for their future.. The minister stated that the youth looked for opportunities outside the country, and the world had a poor opinion about India.

After the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national stage, all that has changed due to the painstaking and consistent efforts taken in the last ten years under Mr Modi, Dr Jitendra Singh said. He expressed happiness that today, India is held in high esteem at the global stage and her youth command a very high stature for their merit. They are well placed in most of the international bodies, and India is looked up to as one of the frontline nations of the world, the Union Minister added.

He said Prime Minister Modi has emerged as the world’s tallest leader.

Dr Jitendra Singh informed that India has risen to the fifth largest economy from the 10th position the country held, having overtaken the United Kingdom. This year, India is poised to become the fourth largest economy in the world.

The Minister said that the fast-paced growth rate is reflected in India’s achievements in the Space sector, adding that Chandrayaan Mission and indigenously developed vaccine against Coronavirus are among the country’s notable success stories.

Interacting with a large crowd of first time voters, Dr Jitendra Singh said this is one of the best times happening for the youth. Therefore, they should make the best use of opportunities available. With the state-of-the-art technology available, the youth should leverage it as they should feel a sense of pride having been declared the architects of India in 2027, the Minister urged the gathering.

Dr Jitendra Singh said they owe it to the nation as well as themselves to prepare for realising the goal of a developed India by 2047. The Union Minister stated that the government has created a level playing field for the youth by providing avenues for self-employment. The youth have been provided an enabling milieu to emerge as job providers from job seekers.

Talking about the StartUp movement, Dr Jitendra Singh informed that India has risen to the 3rd spot globally, with the establishment of more than 1.25 lakh StartUps. He also informed that through the Aroma Mission, more than three thousand youth of Jammu and Kashmir are now earning handsomely.