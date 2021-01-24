R-Day: Amid COVID SOPs, full dress rehearsal held at M A Stadium

JAMMU: A full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day celebrations was held on Sunday amidst all COVID SOPs at Maulana Azad Stadium here.

Contingents of Police, Army, Para-military Forces, Sports, presented the March Past while Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma took the salute.

The participants from various schools also presented cultural items whereas Dare Devil team of J&K Police was the center of attraction. All the participants and guests from the government machinery and police, Army, were seen in masks and followed all the SOPs in place in view of COVID pandemic.

Jammu and Kashmir Government has also ordered hoisting of the tri-colour on all government, semi- government and PSU buildings on the Republic Day.

Meanwhile, tight security arrangements were in place while traffic restrictions/advisories were also issued for the vehicles using routes adjoining the venue.

(AGENCIES)