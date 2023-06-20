Quorum Club to set up 8-10 lifestyle-centric meeting and events’ hub for offices in three-five years

New Delhi, June 20: Quorum Club Pvt Ltd plans to set up eight to ten lifestyle-centric meetings and events’ hubs tailored for office buildings in the next three to five years under its new venture ‘district150’, according to company founder and CEO Vivek Narain.

The company on Tuesday announced its first ‘district150’ at Knowledge City, Hyderabad, which will open in the third quarter as it looks to tap the opportunity in an emerging area of creating a lifestyle focused meeting and event hub for office buildings.

“I think that in the next three to five years if we execute well, we can have eight to ten of these (‘district150’)… The opportunity is much larger,” Narain told PTI.

There is a supply opportunity to create meeting and events infrastructure outside of hotels as not many hotels have not been built in the past few years, he added.

“We believe that offices and office buildings have an opportunity to play a big role in that part…In our conversation with developers and institutional owners of office buildings, we saw this emerging gap of creating a lifestyle focused meeting and event hub for the office building of tomorrow,” Narain said.

He said ‘district150′ has been conceptualised as a lifestyle-centric amenity, sitting at the convergence of a hotel and future office with its hospitality-focussed, meetings and events’ hub thereby helping reposition the traditional office buildings and help people work, socialise, and engage.

It is designed to seamlessly transform into a cultural and social hub during non-work hours.

“It not only caters as a meeting and events house, but also caters to social and cultural infrastructure,” he said.

The first district150 has been developed in partnership with Devbhumi Realtors Pvt Ltd, owned by the Sattva Group and Blackstone India Real Estate.

‘district150′ will be operated by The Quorum, the private members’ club that brings together hospitality, cultural programming, and community curation together, with clubs in Gurgaon, Mumbai, and another coming up in Hyderabad. (PTI)