Quarantined people attending yoga session in one of the centres in Kathua district of Jammu region (left) and SMC workers sanitise an area in Srinagar where two positive cases of Coronavirus were detected (right).
-Excelsior pics by Madan Magotra and Shakeel.
Quarantined people attending yoga session in one of the centres in Kathua district of Jammu region (left) and SMC workers sanitise an area in Srinagar where two positive cases of Coronavirus were detected (right). -Excelsior pics by Madan Magotra and Shakeel.
Quarantined people attending yoga session in one of the centres in Kathua district of Jammu region (left) and SMC workers sanitise an area in Srinagar where two positive cases of Coronavirus were detected (right).
Editorial
Developing new industrial estates in J&K
Rs 1000 each to 3.5 lakh workers