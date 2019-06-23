Qatar, Pakistan sign three MoUs

ISLAMABAD, June 23: Three memorandum of understanding (MoU) were signed between Qatar and Pakistan in trade and investment, tourism and business events, and exchange of financial intelligence during Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s two-day state visit to Pakistan on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s invitation.

Dawn quoted a statement by the Prime Minister Office, “both the leaders covered the entire gamut of bilateral relations to enhance cooperation in diverse fields.”

During the ceremony the signing of memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two countries. The details of the agreements signed are as follows:

MoU on the establishment of Pakistan and Qatar Joint Working Group (JWG) on trade and investment signed by Qatar Finance Minister Ali Shareef Al Emadi and Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood.

MoU for cooperation in the field of tourism and business events between Qatar and Pakistan signed by Secretary General of Qatar National Tourism Council Akbar Al Baker and Inter-Provincial Coordination Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza.

MoU on the establishment of cooperation in the field of exchange of financial intelligence related to money laundering associated predicate offences and terrorism financing between Qatar’s Financial Information Unit and Pakistan’s Financial Monitoring Unit. This was signed by Head of Qatar Financial Information Unit Sheikh Ahmed bin Eid Al Thani and Acting DG Financial Monitoring Unit Muneer Ahmad.

