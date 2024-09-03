PwC partners with Shorthills AI to integrate GenAI in tools

New Delhi, Sept 3: Global consultancy firm PwC has partnered with Shorthills AI to integrate advanced Generative AI (GenAI) technologies into its suite of tools, a joint statement said.

As part of this partnership, PwC will deploy Shorthills AI’s GenAI solutions to streamline operations and achieve significant Return on Investment (RoI), the statement said.

“This partnership will enable us to deliver even greater value to our clients through enhanced efficiency and personalised solutions,” Siddharth Mehta, Partner at PwC India, said.

Shorthills AI provides end-to-end GenAI and data engineering solutions to global enterprises.

***

KPI Green Energy arm gets LoIs for solar projects * KPI Green Energy on Tuesday said its arm Sun Drops Energia has received Letters of Intent (LoIs) from two companies for solar power projects totalling 7MW.

It has received LoIs from Wolkem India Ltd and Mahadev Texo Fab under the Captive Power Producer (CPP) business segment of the company, according to a regulatory filing.

The projects are scheduled to be completed in 2024-25, the filing said. (PTI)