Puri felicitates Finance Deptt for Infra development

JAMMU, Apr 25: Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri today felicitated J&K Finance Department for its contribution in development of infrastructure projects in J&K.

The contribution of Jammu & Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC) was especially recognized for its significant contribution in the development of core infrastructure across the length and breadth of J&K.

It is worth mentioning that last year Finance Department has funded infrastructure projects and more than 50,000 projects have been completed and on the other hand JKIDFC has completed 1300 projects in a span of just two years.

Director General, Budget, M.Y Itoo along with Joint Director, Budget/General Manager, JKIDFC, Shafat Yehya received the award of honour from the Minister representing their department.

Pertinent to mention here that JKIDFC has over last two years funded 2357 projects which costs Rs 2270.079 Cr and has raised loan of Rs 2500 cr to complete all the projects.

JKIDFC has even been successful in implementation of online mode of payments to the projects by development of portal namely Jammu & Kashmir Infrastructure Monitoring System (JKIMS).

In order to ensure quality and timely completion of the works the corporation has also been successful in implementation of Geo-Tagging of all the projects undertaken and no payment can be initiated without prior updation of Geo Tagged Images of the Projects on its portal.