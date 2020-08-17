PURE EV launches ETrance+ e-scooter priced at Rs 56,999

NEW DELHI: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad-incubated startup has launched its latest electric scooter model ETrance+ at an ex-showroom price of Rs 56,999.

As per the release, the scooter is available in four colour variants- Red, Blue, Matt Black & Grey and comes with 1.25 KWH portable battery providing 65 kilometers on-road range.

Highlighting the unique aspects of this model, Rohit Vadera, Chief Executive Officer of PuREnergy, said, “ ‘ETrance+’ comes with a robust chassis design, body parts built for Indian road conditions and advanced features like regenerative braking, eABS and a SOC indicator shows the percentage of battery capacity remaining.”

He further added, “In this COVID-19 pandemic scenario, thrust on personal mobility has increased significantly and people are looking for electric scooters at affordable prices.”

The startup has already launched four products in the market- EPluto 7G, Epluto, Etrance and Etron+.

Highlighting the technological advancements, Nishanth Dongari, Founder, PURE EV, and Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, IIT Hyderabad, said, “The launch of ETrance+ is another important milestone for the company and demonstrates our ability on cost innovation even while meeting all the key expectations of the customers. Such innovations are becoming feasible even under the pandemic due to our in-house battery technology and the R&D in improving the efficiency of the powertrain.”

Pure EV is also in the process of getting the high-speed variant of this model certified by December 2020 which will be launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs 69,999 with 90 kilometers on-road range and a top speed of 55 KMPH, revealed Dongari. (AGENCIES)