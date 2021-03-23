Punjab’s Request To Centre After 81% New Covid Cases With UK Variant

PUNJABI: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urgently allow vaccination for younger people as 81 per cent of Covid samples tested in the state showed infection by the UK variant of the virus. The B117 – an extremely virulent form of the virus – is largely affecting younger people and the UK authorities have found that the Covishield vaccine is effective against it, the Chief Minister has said.

Genome sequencing was done on 401 samples from Punjab recently and the results showed 81 per cent samples were of the B117 virus.

Over the last few weeks, coronavirus numbers have been shooting up in the state, reflecting a similar trend in at least seven other states. It is suspected that the resurgence of the virus — which is identified as the emergent second wave of Covid in the country – was triggered by mutant forms of the virus. (AGENCY)