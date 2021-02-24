Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander dies in Mohali hospital

CHANDIGARH, Feb 24:

Noted Punjabi singer and actor Sardool Sikander died on Wednesday at a Mohali hospital where was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. He was 60.

Sikander, who had undergone a renal transplant in 2016 and was admitted to hospital on January 19, passed away at 11.55 am, sources at Fortis Hospital said.

They said his condition worsened in the last few days and he was put on life support systems.

Sikander, regarded an icon in the Punjabi music industry, is survived by his singer-wife Amar Noorie, and music composer sons Sarang and Alaap Sikander.

The untimely death of the singer led to condolences from various quarters, including fellow musicians, actors and politicians.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh described him as a legendary singer and said he was “extremely saddened”.

“He was recently diagnosed with #Covid19 and was undergoing treatment for the same. The world of Punjabi music is poorer today. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans,” he said on Twitter. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal also expressed his shock. “Saddened to learn about the demise of legendary Punjabi playback singer Sardool Sikander. A huge loss to Punjabi movie & music industry. Prayers for his family, friends & fans. May his soul rest in peace!” Badal said in a tweet. Sikander, who acted in several Punjabi films, including “Jagga Daku”, initially came into the limelight with appearances on radio and TV during the early 1980s. (PTI)