Punjab Police recovers AK-47 rifle, live cartridges dropped by Pak drone

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has recovered an AK-47 rifle and 30 live cartridges dropped by a Pakistan drone from wheat fields near the International Border in Gurdaspur district.

The seizure of an assault rifle and cartridges came barely 48 hours after the recovery of 11 hand grenades from a field in Salach village, about one km from the border.

Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said an extensive search operation had been launched by the Gurdaspur police in the area where the drone was sighted on Saturday. (AGENCIES)