Chandigarh (Punjab), Sept 23: Punjab police on Friday busted an ISI-backed terror module controlled by Canada-based Lakhbir Landa and Pak-based Harvinder Rinda and arrested two people in connection with it.
The police have recovered one AK-56 Rifle, two magazines and 90 live cartridges.
“On directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to make Punjab crime-free, Punjab Police
has busted an ISI-backed terror module controlled by Canada-based Lakhbir Landa and Pak-based Harvinder Rinda. Two module members were arrested with the recovery of one AK-56 Rifle, two Magazines and 90 live cartridges.
Punjab police busts ISI-backed, Canada-based terror module; two held
