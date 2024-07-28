Punjab Police Busts International Drug Network, Arrests Two With Rs 1 Crore Cash

Chandigarh, Jul 28: The Punjab Police on Sunday said it has busted an international drug network with the arrest of two persons and also recovered over Rs 1 crore cash from them.

The accused were working for two drug smugglers based abroad, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

“In an intelligence-based operation, @PunjabPoliceInd busts international drug network, seizes over Rs 1 crore drug money and apprehends 2 operatives of foreign-based top drug smugglers Gurjant singh Bholu & Kinderbir singh @ Sunny Dyal,” Yadav said in a post on X.

The State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar has registered a case against the foreign-handlers and two operatives for running an organised crime syndicate, he said.

“Recovery: Rs 1.07 crore drug money, 1 money counting machine, 1 car, and 2 mobile phones,” the DCP said. (AGENCIES)