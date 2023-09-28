Punjab Govt Misusing Its Power: BJP Leader Chugh

New Delhi, Sep 28: The BJP on Thursday accused the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab of misusing its powers and working with a spirit of revenge, hours after Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira was arrested by the state police in a drugs case.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh echoed the Congress’ criticism of the arrest of Khaira.

A government which came in the name of “transformation” is misusing its power and is continuously doing politics based on revenge, which is unfortunate, he said, replying to a question on the arrest.

“Action should be taken if there is something wrong but it should not be borne out of the spirit of revenge,” he said.

Khaira was arrested by the Punjab Police in connection with a 2015 drugs case on Thursday morning. (Agencies)