Punjab | Four Of Jammu Family Killed In Road Accident In Tanda

Hoshiarpur, June 29: Four members of a family, including a six-year-old girl, were killed when their Toyota Innova and a canter collided near Adda Saran in Tanda sub division of Hoshiarpur district on Saturday morning.

Police identified the victims as Farooq, his brother Arif, sister Naibu and daughter Arsh, all residents of Jammu. They were going to Chandigarh when the accident occurred.

The driver of the Innova, Tarris, was seriously injured and admitted to Tanda civil hospital from where he was referred to Amritsar.

The Canter driver fled from the spot.

The bodies were sent to the Dasuya civil hospital and Rangi Ram Charitable Hospital, Tanda.

Tanda station house officer Gurmeet Singh said that the police had traced the canter to Baddi in Himachal Pradesh. The driver would be arrested soon, he added.