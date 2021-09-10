Punjab extends COVID restrictions till Sept 30 in view of upcoming festival season

Chandigarh (Punjab), Sept 10: To contain the spread of COVID-19 infections across the state, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday ordered extension of the existing Covid restrictions till September 30, in view of the upcoming festival season, with a limit of 300 persons in all gatherings, including political.

The order also mentioned about strict enforcement of wearing of masks as well as social distancing.

“It is mandatory for organisers, including political parties, to ensure that participants, management and staff at food stalls, in festival-related events are fully vaccinated, or at least have had a single dose,” said a press release from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Singh chaired a virtual high-level Covid review meeting and directed the Director General of Police and other officials concerned to ensure compliance with the restrictions by all. The Anganwari Centres are to be opened from this month for vaccination of staff and other guidelines to be worked out jointly with the Health Department, it stated.

The release further informed that the government ordered to further increase the testing capacity and to make necessary precaution arrangements in view of the possible third wave.

Earlier today, the Punjab government said that the employees who failed to take even the first dose of COVID vaccine for any reason other than medical will be compulsorily sent on leave after September 15. (Agencies)