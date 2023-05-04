Punjab Couldn’t Get Optimum Benefit From Modi’s Welfare Schemes: Dr Jitendra

JALANDHAR, May 4 : Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said here today that Punjab couldn’t get optimum benefit from Prime Minister Modi’s welfare schemes.

In a series of meetings during a day long campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha by-election, when he was meeting members of different social organizations, trade bodies, industrialists and journalists organisations, Dr Jitendra Singh said that immediately after taking over as Prime Minister Narendra Modi send out a clear message of zero tolerance against corruption and though it was carried out very seriously by every BJP ruled State , it was Punjab which stood out as a single exception where instead of exercising zero tolerance, it was a rule dominated by corruption, nepotism and lawlessness.

The Union Minister cited evidence to say that while far flung neglected areas like Northeast and Jammu & Kashmir underwent a miraculous transformation in the last 9 years of the rule under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is an irony that Punjab in spite of being known as a State with rich resources ever since the pre-independence times, could not drive the same benefit. Even before independence, Punjab was known as an agricultural rich state, at the same time leading in different areas like textiles, sports and automobiles. But after over half a century of rule by different non-BJP governments, it lost its identity for which it was known earlier and there were phases when it was in news for law & order problems, terrorism, drug abuse etc.

Dr Jitendra Singh said if only the State had been directly governed by a BJP led government, it might have succeeded for making up for the lapses of the past governments but somehow it did not happen and now it is the time to send out a message that Punjab is actually looking for a leadership which has the capacity to benefit from Prime Minister Modi’s welfare initiatives.

The Minister said that even though the Jalandhar poll happening on May 10th is only a by- election to elect a Member of Parliament for the rest of the Lok Sabha term till 2024, but it is important to remember that it will send out a huge message not only in Punjab but across the country that now the people of Punjab have woken up to liberate themselves from the shackles of the political parties which looted people’s resources for their own personal benefits and that the State is ready to go with a dispensation led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

To that extent, this by-poll result will not only clear the pitch for 2024 Lok Sabha election but will also pave the way for a double engine government in the subsequent Assembly election in the State of Punjab, said Dr Jitendra Singh.