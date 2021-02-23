Punjab CM orders fresh curbs on indoor, outdoor gatherings from March 1

CHANDIGARH : Amid the growing concern over the rising COVID-19 trend in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered fresh restrictions on indoor gathering to 100 and outdoor to 200 people from March 1 and also issued a slew of directions to curb the further rise of the infection.

Chairing a high-level virtual meeting to review the situation, the Chief Minister authorised the district commissioners to impose night curfews, if needed, in COVID hot spots in their districts, informed an official statement.

Along with the strict enforcement of mask-wearing and maintenance of social distancing, the number of COVID-19 tests is ordered to be ramped up to 30,000 a day.

The Chief Minister informed that the decision on reducing the occupancy in cinema halls will be taken after March 1. Also, private offices and restaurants are encouraged to display the last tests done for all their employees.

Ordering to increase the testing rate, the government made testings of 15 contacts per positive compulsory.

Further, the Chief Minister took stock of the vaccination status, underlining the need to carry out an information and education campaign (IEC) to promote 100 per cent coverage of healthcare and frontline workers. He directed the Health Department to plan for and strategise the roll-out of vaccines for the elderly population and those with comorbidities.

Chief Secretary Vinni Mahajan ruled out the re-closure of government schools and said the department is taking all the steps to ensure the safety of students.

Education Secretary Krishan Kumar said teachers have been designated nodal officers in schools to instruct students on the proper use of masks and to ensure adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour. (AGENCY)