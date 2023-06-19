Punjab Cabinet approves amendment to Sikh Gurdwara Act

CHANDIGARH, June 19: The Punjab Cabinet on Monday approved a proposal to amend the Sikh Gurdwara Act, 1925 to ensure “free telecast rights” of Gurbani from the Golden Temple, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said. Mann also said that the Government will bring an amendment Bill in the state assembly in this regard.

According to an official statement, Mann said the Sikh Gurdwara (Amendment) Act, 2023 will pave the way for eliminating the undue control of ‘modern day masands’ over the free to air telecast of the sacred Gurbani.

The statement quoting Mann said the Cabinet has approved to amend the Sikh Gurdwara Act, 1925 and to insert Section 125 A in the Act thereby casting duty on the SGPC to ensure “free to air” live telecast of the holy Gurbani from Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple). (PTI)