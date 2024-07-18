Punjab | BSF recovers Chinese pistols, 50 Pak ordnance bullets from border

Jalandhar, Jul 18: Four Chinese pistols and 50 rounds of Pakistan manufactured live bullets were recovered by the Border Security Force from along the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the border force said the arms and ammunition were recovered by a search party of the force from a open field around 2 AM in the Kalsian village of Tarn Taran district.

The BSF team acted on “specific information”, he said.

Four pistols and their empty magazines, 50 live rounds of 9×19 calibre and eight metal pins were recovered from a yellow coloured packet that had illuminating sticks on its top, the spokesperson said.

It is suspected that the ammunition was dropped by a drone.

The bullets bore the marking ‘POF’ (Pakistan Ordnance Factories).

“This notable seizure by BSF on border highlights the unwavering commitment of BSF troops to annihilate the nefarious designs of Pakistan based mentors of the terror network operating in Indian soil,” he said in a statement.

The BSF personnel had recently recovered three pistols near the International Border in Fazilka district. (PTI)