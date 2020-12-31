Punjab: BSF foils infiltration bid

Ferozepur: The BSF here on Thursday thwarted an attempt by Pakistan-based elements to sneak into the Indian side.

In the wee hours on Thursday, personnel belonging to the 181 battalion of the BSF foiled an ingenious infiltration attempt by unidentified persons from across the border, who tried to manifest their nefarious designs by taking advantage of dense fog and poor visibility conditions, officials said.

The BSF personnel detected suspicious movement near the fencing and opened firing upon the infiltrators, who managed to escape taking advantage of inclement weather and poor visibility conditions, the officials said.

Later during a search of the area, a six-foot iron ladder and a 26-foot-long iron pole fitted with bearing in centre and having a belt on both ends were recovered, they added.

Both ladder and iron pole were well built and handy to carry, they said. (AGENCY)