Pune Test: India beat S Africa by inning and 137 runs, take 2-0 series lead

PUNE: India beat South Africa by an inning and 137 runs to take an unbeatable 2-0 series lead in three-match Test series, here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday.

After this win, India registered their 11th consecutive Test series win at home. Before the start of the series, India and Australia jointly held the record with 10 successive home Test series wins.

This is also India’s biggest innings win over South Africa in Test cricket, beating their previous best of an innings and 57-run victory at the Eden Gardens in 2010. Overall, this was India’s 10th biggest innings win in Test cricket.

With an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match series, India have regained control of the Freedom Trophy after having lost it on their last visit to South Africa in early 2018, when they lost 1-2.

Earlier, India for the first time ever in their history, forced South Africa to follow-on in Pune, having gained a heft 326-run 1st innings lead. The Indian bowling attack reduced the visitors to 74/4 at Lunch.

In the 2nd session, India picked 3 more wickets courtesy Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami to send the tourists to Tea at 172/7.

However, Vernon Philander and Keshav Maharaj frustrated the Indians again with a 56-run partnership for the 8th wicket.

The stand was finally broken by Umesh helping India bowl out South Africa for 189, wraping up an innings and 137 runs victory.

