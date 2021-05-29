Pulwama martyr’s wife joins Army to serve the country, pays befitting tribute to husband

New Delhi: The wife of a Pulwama martyr paid a befitting tribute to him as she joined the Indian Army to serve the nation. It was a proud moment for her today when she donned the Army uniform for the first time.

Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal was martyred during the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama in 2018. He was awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously for his sacrifice for the nation.

Today, his wife Nikita Kaul paid a befitting tribute to him by joining the ranks of the Indian Army. It was indeed a proud moment for her as she got the stars on her shoulders pipped from Army Commander Northern Command Lt Gen YK Joshi himself.

PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence took to its official Twitter handle and said, “#MajVibhutiShankarDhoundiyal, made the Supreme Sacrifice at #Pulwama in 2019, was awarded SC (P). Today his wife @Nitikakaul dons #IndianArmy uniform; paying him a befitting tribute. A proud moment for her as Lt Gen Y K Joshi, #ArmyCdrNC himself pips the Stars on her shoulders!”