SRINAGAR: Baseer Choudhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir’s militancy-hit Pulwama district, has received the coveted Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration for his outstanding contribution in civil services.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred the prestigious award Thursday on civil servants selected through an extensive process.

The award was conferred during the 15th Civil Services Day celebrations organised at Vigyan Bhawan here. (AGENCIES)