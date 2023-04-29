Publication of Prakash Ram’s Ramayan in Devnagria great contribution: Dulloo

Gadda’s work has a great message: Bhan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 29: Additional Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo termed publication of Devnagri script of Kashmiri Ramayan of Prakash Ram Kurigami by G R Hasrat Gadda an eminent cultural activist a great contribution and service to society.

Dulloo who was the chief guest at the release of Prakash Ram Kurigami’s Devnagri script of Ramayan at a function jointly organised by Nagrad Adbi Sangam and Funkar Cultural Organisation at Kashmiri Pandit Sabha here this afternoon said such a work can only be done by a devotee of Lord Rama.

He said India was once known as Golden sparrow because of its rich culture, knowledge and philosophy and to preserve it for coming generations is a great challenge. Terming Prakash Ram’s Ramayan publication by Gadda a great milestone, Dulloo said every chapter of Ramayan is a lesson which teaches us to have faith and trust. He said if we have faith and trust as preached in Ramayana we may face every challenge easily. By creating trust and faith we can make this universe beautiful, he added.

Former ADG, Police Dr Ashok Bhan who presided over the function said the publication of Devnagri script of Ramayan by Gadda is a great achievement.

He said Gadda’s great work has a message of brotherhood and fraternity.

Dr Bhan said three pillars of Indian Constitution are freedom, equality and fraternity. “However we forgot the fraternity without which freedom and equality have no value.

Maintaining that fraternity is not measurable, he regretted that we forgot it. He said we all are duty bound to spread the message of fraternity.

Dr Agnishekhar a well known writer said Prakash Ram’s Ramayan is full of Bhakti (devotion). There is place consciousness in this Ramayan which is not seen in other Ramayans written in Kashmiri. He Kashmirised it and by reading his Ramayan one feels that Ram was a Kashmiri and he was a symbol of Kashmiri culture.

Prof Rattan Talshi in his paper said Gadda is an institution in himself. He said Gadda did a great service to Kashmiri culture and literature and kept

the flag unfurled even during worst time of turmoil for which he can be always remembered.

A K Hugami in his paper while terming Gadda an asset, said Prakash Ram’s Ramayan is a treasure.

Narender Safaya a Supreme Court Lawyer while highly acclaiming Gadda’s contribution and work said that Nastaliq and Devnagri scripts be given equal status.

Prof P N Trisal another scholar threw light on various Ramayans written from times immemorial in different languages. He highlighted spiritual aspect of Ramayana.

Hasrat Gadda in his speech stressed on preserving the ancient scriptures of Kashmir and termed Prakash Ram’s Ramayan a great contribution. He also stressed on highlighting contribution of Lal Lakshman and Bulbul Nowgami two legendary poets of Kashmir.

K K Khosa president K P Sabha said Lord Rama is symbol of Indian culture and civilization. He said resurgence of Sanatan Dharma has taken place and after the inauguration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya it will be a national destination.

President Nagrad, Avtar Krishan Naz read the vote of thanks.