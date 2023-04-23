PSGU conducts cleanliness of historical Bowalis

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Apr 23: Paryaavaran Sangrakshan Gatividhi Udhampur, under the supervision of Rakesh Sharma, Vibhog Sanyojak, today conducted a cleanliness drive of historical Bowalis (water ponds).

The drive was conducted along with members of Aware India Foundation at village Cheryai to protect environment and save the heritage.

The main purpose of organizing such programs was to create awareness among the general masses, especially the young generation so that our heritage is protected for coming generations.

In the first phase, sides of one Bowali were completely cleaned, which will be followed by the next phase to clean pond and restore water so that it become centre of attraction for visitors.

One Peepal tree was also planted in front of historical temple for healthy environment. Some locals also participated with enthusiasm and promised to join again in such drives.

Those participated in the drive, included Rakesh (Zila Samyojak) ,Vijay Sah (Zila Samyojak),Vimal Sharma (President Aware India Foundation and Provincial Organiser All Jammu and Kashmir Patwar Association), Amar Dev Singh (Scouts Master), Raksham (social worker and blogger), Gopal Sharma, Ragav, Madav Sharma and others.