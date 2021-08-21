PSC on Home Affairs reviews Disaster Management Plan at Katra, Bhawan

Will return to New Delhi today

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU. Aug 21: The Parliamentary Standing Committee (PSC) on Home Affairs headed by veteran Congress leader Anand Sharma today reviewed Disaster Management Plan at Katra and holy cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji.

Twelve members of the Panel first visited Katra holy town, the base camp of the shrine and reviewed the Disaster Management Plan.

They were briefed by Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

“The Parliamentary Committee wanted to know in detail the Disaster Management Plan. They were briefed by the SMVDSB CEO,” sources said.

However, there was no official statement released either by the Parliamentary Committee or by the Shrine Board.

Later, the Committee members visited holy cave shrine and reviewed the Disaster Management Plan at the Bhawan also. The members paid obeisance to Goddess Vaishno Devi. They were at the Bhawan for more than an hour.

In the afternoon, the Parliamentarians returned to Jammu and met some delegations.

They will return to New Delhi tomorrow morning.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs had visited Leh in the Union Territory of Ladakh for two days. Later, they were in Kashmir and now in Jammu.

At Leh, the Panel met senior officers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Union Territory Ladakh administration and representatives of Leh and Kargil Hill Development Councils.

In Kashmir, the Committee interacted with District Development and Block Development Council chairpersons, Chamber president, tour and travel operators, top officers of civil administration etc.

Committee Chairman had also met National Conference leaders and former Chief Ministers Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah.

In Jammu, the MPs yesterday visited the International Border at Makwal in Tawi area and had detailed interaction with senior BSF officers at their Paloura Headquarters.