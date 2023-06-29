UT of J&K

Office of the Child Development Project Officer, Poshan Project, Reasi

Sub : Provisional/Tentative list of the candidates for the post of Anganwadi Workers (Sanginis) advertised vide Notification No. 01 of 2023 dated 15.05.2023.

Vide Notification No. CDPO/R/2023-24/50-61 dated : 15.05.2023, application forms for 06 no. of posts of Sanginis (Anganwadi workers) In various Anganwadi centres of Poshan Project Reasi were invited. After proper verification of application forms, the District Level Selection Committee constituted vide Govt. Order No. 103-JK(SWD) of 2023 dated 28.04.2023 for Sanginis (AWWs) has now recommended the provisional selection list of 03 No. of posts of Sanginis.

Click here to see full list…………..