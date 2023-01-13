Providential escape for passengers after train derails in Kashmir’s Budgam

SRINAGAR, Jan 13: Passengers of a train had a providential escape after one coach and engine went off the track in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning. There were no casualties, officials said.

The train on the way to Baramulla from Banihal district derailed between Mazhama and Budgam at around 9.45 am.

An engine and a coach got derailed and luckily there were no injuries reported in the incident, a railway official said.

The train service between Budgam and Baramulla has been suspended in view of the incident.

At present the trains chug regularly on Baramulla- Banihal sector in J&K and thousands of passengers including students and office goers travel in the trains every day. (UNI)