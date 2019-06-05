Provide them opportunities

Sir,

I went to teach children in a Government school, under my project-Learn to Read and there I came across many children who were bright enough to excel in any field. They used to come up with ideas that shook me at times. Their energy level was at peak and that was the time when I realised that if provided with best infrastructure and conducive environment they can do wonders in their lives. Their energy should be used in a constructive manner and their weaknesses should be turned into their strengths.

Monica Kalsotra

Trustee

Sahara Educational Trust