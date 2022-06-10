Protests in Srinagar over derogatory remarks against Prophet

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 10: A shutdown was observed in Srinagar today over the controversial remarks by two BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad while the authorities snapped mobile Internet as a precautionary measure to prevent any protests.

The security forces were heavily deployed outside major Masjids in Kashmir to prevent protests while no prayers were allowed in Jamia Masjid to prevent any protests.

However, at dozens of places people came out in protest against the controversial remarks against the Prophet. The protesters were raising slogans against the BJP leaders and demanded action against them.

Scores of people carried out protest march in Batmaloo area of Srinagar and raised slogans against the BJP leaders for their derogatory remarks against the Prophet. “We can’t tolerate derogatory remarks against our Prophet. These are unacceptable,” said a protestor Reyaz Ahmad.

The shops and business in Srinagar are closed and traffic on the roads is very thin.