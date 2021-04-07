Protests held by family, others demanding his safe release

Hostage of CRPF Jawan by Naxals

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 7: Relatives of the CRPF CoBRA commando Rakeshwar Singh Manhas who was held hostage by Naxals after a recent gun battle with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district today blocked the Jammu-Poonch highway, demanding assurance from the Government for his safe release. The protests were also held by several political parties and other organizations for release of the Jawan.

Led by kin of the CRPF Jawan, hundreds of people including neighbours of the Jawan’s family staged a protest on Jammu-Akhnoor Road at Barnai, near Army Public School. They blocked the busy highway for hours that leading to disruption of vehicular traffic. The protesting people raised slogans of “Bring back our hero”, “Long live India” and “Shoot the traitors of the nation”.

Stating that the safe release of her husband is the responsibility of the Government, Meenu, wife of abducted Jawan while staging sit-in protest on the highway, said the Government should take early action for his release and also inform them about the action it is taking for his release.

“My husband has given more than 11 years of his life in the service of the country and now when he is missing since Saturday, neither Government nor CRPF authorities are speaking on the issue,” she said, adding, they got the news of his abduction only through media. Expressing concern over the safety of her husband, she demanded assurance from the Government for his safe release.

The Missing Jawan’s younger brother, Sumit said that they don’t have any source or approach to reach out to the Naxals, so Government should immediately look for a mediator to release his brother from the clutches of the Naxals. With tears in her eyes, Kunti Devi, mother of the Jawan also appealed the Government to bring back her son safely.

The senior officers of police as well as civil administration including SP Rural Sanjay Sharma, SDPO Domana Kosheen Koul, SDM Jammu North Pawan Kotwal and Tehsildar Jammu North Jai Singh reached the spot and after lengthy deliberation succeeded in convincing the protesting people to lift the blockade around 2 PM.

Urging the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make every effort to get the CRPF Jawan released from the clutches of Naxalites who abducted him during an ambush in Chhattisgarh, leaders of Shiv Sena (Balasaheb Thackeray) led by J&K president Manish Saini held protest in Jammu.

Workers of Dogra Front & Shiv Sena (DFSS) also staged protest in Jammu City demanding the Central Government to get the Jammu brave heart Rakeshwar Singh Manhas back from the hostage of the Naxalites. DFSS president, Ashok Gupta said that Rakeshwar Singh has served the country for a decade and now it is the turn of the Government to ensure that he returns to us hale and hearty.

Ex-Central Paramilitary Forces Welfare Association, Jammu, during its meeting held today under the chairmanship of Association president Shashi Sharma, appealed the Home Minister of India Amit Shah and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to ensure safe and early release of the abducted Jawan.