Protesting Farmers Plan Countrywide Train Blockade On February 18

New Delhi: Farmers protesting against the Centre’s farm laws at the border of Delhi have decided to step up their protest with a four-point programme. The last of these is a plan to block railways across the country on February 18, said Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a conglomerate of farmers’ organisations.

The farmers, buoyant from their successful three-hour road block last week, have decided to go for another time-bound programme. The railway blockade will take place for four hours, from noon to 4 pm, farmer leader Darshan Pal said in a statement.

The four-point programme will begin on February 12, with a plan to make toll plazas across Rajasthan “free”.

Since the beginning of their protests on Delhi borders in November, the farmers have taken over toll plazas in several parts of the country and allowing vehicles to pass for free. The move ha hugely irked the Central and several state governments, which have been trying to take back the toll plazas.

On February 14, a candle-light march and other programmes will be organised across the country, to honour the sacrifice of the soldiers in the Pulwama attack

February 16 — the birth anniversary of Sir Chhotu Ram, titled the Messiah of farmers for his push towards pro-farmer laws — will be marked as Solidarity Day.