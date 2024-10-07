Protester sets himself on fire during pro-Palestinian rally near US White House

WASHIGNTON, Oct 6 : A man has set himself on fire during a pro-Palestinian demonstration near the White House in Washington, The Washington Post reported on Sunday, adding that the protester was taken to hospital and that his injuries are not life-threatening,

The flame was quickly extinguished and the man was taken to the hospital, the newspaper said, adding that the demonstration commemorated the October 7 anniversary began outside the White House and was peaceful.

The man in question was provided with necessary medical treatment, the newspaper reported, citing a police officer.

About a thousand people gathered at the demonstration in the US capital city, carrying banners reading “free Palestine,” demanding arms embargo on Israel and waving Palestinian flags, The Washington Post reported.

On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The IDF launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has exceeded 41,800, according to the latest data from the enclave’s health ministry. (UNI)