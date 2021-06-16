Protest in PoJK against ‘discriminatory, exclusionary’ job regularisation law

MUZAFFARABAD [PoJK]: A protest erupted in Muzaffarabad city in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoJK) against a “discriminatory and suppressive” legislation, which regularise an unspecified number of ad hoc, temporary and contractual employees.

Protestors hit the road and accused the government of nepotism, corruption and working to further oppress the people of PoJK.

The government in the region had earlier come up with the law addressing the years-long demands of regularisation of the contractual workers’ jobs but the protestors said that only those who had allegiance or any other form of connection with the ruling party got the job.

The legislation by the occupied region “legislative assembly” was brought to regularise an unspecified number of ad hoc, temporary and contractual employees in the name of “humanity”.

A petition has also been filed in the High Court of the region challenging the law.

The petitioners, who included five youth and two prominent civil society activists, said that the law was “inconsistent and in contravention” with the occupied region’s ‘Constitution’ and had been passed in derogation of the UN Charter of Human Rights, Dawn reported.

Youth in Pakistan occupied Kashmir has been denied employment systematically over the years.

Even Pakistan’s National Testing Service, which administers academic performance evaluation tests in Pakistan doesn’t consider the youth of the region.

The protesters have vowed to continue their demonstrations until the law is rolled back by the government or is annulled by the court.

The unemployment rate in Pakistan occupied Kashmir is amongst the worst among the regions controlled by Islamabad. (Agency)