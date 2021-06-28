Protest erupts in Gilgit Baltistan against Skardu Baltistan administration over power outage

Skardu (Gilgit-Baltistan) [PoJK]: Members of civil society bodies and other laypersons on Monday staged a protest against the “Skardu Baltistan Administration” over the power outage in the Skardu city.

The protest was held in front of the “Skardu Baltistan Administration Complex in the city.

Protestor said that power outages had paralyzed life in the Baltistan district and its administration was least bothered.

Earlier, this month the Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed, expressing anger over the electricity department said that special power lines should be scrapped.

Previously, Gilgit-Baltistan Electronics Minister Mushtaq Hussain visited Shigar and he was welcomed by Provincial Education Minister Raja Azam Khan and officials of the Electronics Department, according to Daily K2.

It further stated that Executive Engineer Shigar Mohammad Younis gave a detailed briefing to the provincial minister about the department and all the power plants under construction. However, Provincial Minister for Electronics Mushtaq Hussain said that work on Phase 2 and Phase 4 in Shigar is in full swing and will be completed soon.

In January this year, several cities across Pakistan, including capital Islamabad had plunged into darkness for several hours following a massive nationwide electricity blackout.

Due to Pakistan’s fragile power distribution system, outages occur frequently — an issue that has previously sparked widespread street protests. (Agency)