Protest against worst condition of S’kote- Bafliaz-Thanna road

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Aug 26: Elected representatives of more than five Panchayats along with general public staged a protest dharna against Dharamraj Construction Company for dilapidated condition of Surankote – Buffliaz- Thanna Mandi road and sought its completion at the earliest.

Protestors alleged that the work on Rajouri- Thanna Mandi- Buffliaz- Surankote road has been started by the concerned agency since long but the 11 Km road stretch from Surankote to Buffliaz is in shambles due to which more than 1 lakh people of many Panchayats and the commuters travelling on Mughal road are suffering badly.

Sarpanch Surankote Lower Tahir Mirza, Buffliaz- A Tahira Tabassum, Buffliaz- B Amjad Khan, Draba Jameel Khan and Mastan Dhara Mehmood Khan said that they have already urged the administration and concerned agency many times in the past to speed up work on this road but still after the passage of more than 2.5 years the road is incomplete and also in worst condition due to slow pace of work, moreover, many people have not yet received their compensation as well.

“Keeping in view, the suffering of our people we have staged protest dharna today for more than three hours which was called off when the Project Manager of the Dharamraj Constructions company assured that they will complete the construction work of this road from Surankote to Buffliaz within 2 months”, they added.

The locals further alleged that the condition of road from Bafliaz to Dera Gali and up to Thanna Mandi is also in worst condition and the people using Mughal road are badly hit with it. The District Magistrates from Rajouri and Poonch must take cognizance of the matter, the added.